Standing Alone On The Biggest Stage

Written by Jack Wilkins
The QMJHL playoffs are here. The bracket is set, the lights are at their brightest, and every crease in the league is about to feel smaller. For Blainville‑Boisbriand, that spotlight will fall on draft‑eligible goaltender William Lacelle, who has carried the workload down the stretch and is expected to start when the Armada open their first‑round series on Friday.
It’s the time of year when the position looks different from the outside - louder buildings, heavier moments, and a spotlight that doesn’t blink.
There’s a moment in every playoff game where the camera cuts to the goaltender after a goal against. The replay runs from three different angles, each one isolating the mistake a little more clearly than the last. And for a few seconds, everything narrows.
From the outside, it’s easy to assume that everything about goaltending must change in the postseason. The pressure is higher. The margin for error disappears. Every goal feels like it carries more weight than it did in November. The language around the position shifts accordingly: tighten up, be sharper, no mistakes. As if the game itself becomes something different.
But when you ask the people who actually coach the position, the answer is quieter than that.
Nathan Craze, the Welsh‑born goaltending coach for the Armada, puts it simply. Craze’s path into the QMJHL is unusual and shaped by instinct, relationships, and a belief that trust is a skill as important as technique. Before moving into coaching, he played professionally in the EIHL and represented Great Britain internationally, a background that gives him a rare blend of European perspective, North American experience, and firsthand understanding of pressure environments.
“From a goaltending preparation standpoint nothing changes,” he says. “We have spent months developing our goalie habits and process for that very moment of playing a playoff series, so we stick to what we have done to prepare all season.”
It doesn’t change. Not really.
The work has already been done. The habits are already built. The playoffs don’t demand something new. They demand that you trust what’s already there.
Games tighten at this time of year. Teams play with less risk. Space closes more quickly. Shots come from more dangerous areas, often through traffic, often with less time to react. But even there, the adjustment isn’t as dramatic as it looks. It’s not about changing technique. It’s about understanding value.
“Rebound control is always important,” Craze says, “but not every shot has equal value.”
Not every save needs to be perfect. Not every puck needs to be caught cleanly and frozen. But when a goalie has time, the expectation is clear: “He has to kill the play or place it into a quiet area away from threats.”
And when he doesn’t?
“If he has no time… he just needs to get in the way.”
That distinction matters more in the playoffs, not because the fundamentals change, but because the consequences do. A rebound into the wrong area in January might lead to a scramble. In May, it ends up in the back of the net. The margin isn’t technical. It’s situational.
From the outside, it looks like pressure. From the inside, it’s clarity.
For Lacelle, who is heading into his first QMJHL playoffs run as a starter, that clarity becomes even more important. The environment will feel bigger, but the decisions won’t, each one still comes back to the same habits Craze has reinforced all season.
The same applies to puck‑handling. There’s a perception that goalies become more conservative in the playoffs - that the risk isn’t worth it, that every decision has to be safer, simpler, more controlled. But again, the reality is steadier than that.
“No,” Craze says. “The mindset stays the same. Make good decisions with the priority being keeping possession of the puck.”
Not more cautious. Not more aggressive. Just consistent.
That consistency is what holds everything together.
Because the one area where the playoffs do feel different - undeniably, unmistakably different - is mental. Or at least, that’s how it appears. Every goal is magnified. Every mistake lingers. Every sequence is replayed, analysed, and remembered longer than it would be in the regular season.
From the outside, it looks like a different psychological environment entirely. But again, the answer is the same.
“Nothing changes just because it’s a playoff game,” Craze says. “Focus on the next shot no matter what happens, breathe and stay in the moment, compete and have fun.”
The message doesn’t evolve with the stakes. It holds.
That’s the paradox of the position. The moment gets bigger. The response has to stay smaller, because the reality of goaltending, in any game, at any time of year, is already extreme. You are the last layer. The final decision point. The one place where a mistake has a clear, visible outcome.
That doesn’t change in the playoffs. What changes is how visible it becomes.
“I think that’s the nature of the position,” Craze says. “We will always get judged by a mistake because it ultimately ends up as a goal against.”
That’s true in October. It just feels heavier in April.
Which is why the defining trait of playoff goaltending isn’t technical at all. It’s the ability to let something go.
“The best goalies are mentally strong enough to let that mistake go and bounce back.”
There isn’t a system adjustment for that. No mechanical tweak that removes the moment. There’s only the ability to reset. And that reset has to be immediate, not after the period, not after the game. On the next shot.
That’s where preparation comes back into it. Because when the environment becomes unstable - when the crowd is louder, the game tighter, the stakes higher - the only thing left is what you’ve already built.
“At this time of year,” Craze says, “it’s all about preparation. When the goalies are well prepared… they can just go into each game and just play.”
Not think. Not adjust constantly. Play.
That trust runs both ways. And this is where Craze’s coaching identity shows most clearly. His approach is built on relationships first, technique second; instinct supported by video, not replaced by it.
“The relationship with me and the goalies is everything,” he says. “When they know I have their backs no matter what happens… they feel confident and they can be the best version of themselves.”
That’s the part that rarely shows up in highlights: the quiet understanding that whatever happens, a bad bounce, a screened shot, a goal that shouldn’t have gone in, the response won’t change. Because the environment is already trying to pull them out of it.
Momentum swings. Series narratives. The sense that something larger is unfolding around each game. But even there, the approach stays the same.
“We only focus on what we can control and focus on one game at a time. We can’t get too caught up in the momentum swings.”
From the outside, a playoff series feels like a story. From the crease, it’s just a sequence. One shot. Then the next.
That doesn’t mean the moments don’t exist. They just look different from inside the position.
Ask a fan what a “playoff save” is, and they’ll describe something spectacular - a desperation stop, a glove save at full extension, a moment that shifts the game. Ask a coach, and the answer is quieter.
“A timely save at any point is a playoff save.”
Not necessarily the hardest one. Just the one that arrives at the right time.
That’s what the playoffs sharpen, not difficulty, but timing.
And underneath all of the noise, the pressure, the perception that everything has changed, there’s a simpler truth.
“Playoffs is why goalies play the game,” Craze says. “We prepare mentally and physically all season for those pressure moments. It’s the ultimate challenge to play against the best players.”
That’s the piece that reframes everything. The playoffs aren’t a different sport. They’re the reason the sport exists.
And in a playoff series, that shows up in small ways; a rebound directed to the corner instead of the slot, a decision to play the puck under pressure, a save that doesn’t look difficult but arrives at the right time.
Which is why, in the end, nothing changes. Not the preparation. Not the mindset. Not the expectations. Only the spotlight. For a young starter like Lacelle, stepping into his first playoffs as a starter, that spotlight won’t change the job itself, it will only make the habits matter more.
And under that spotlight, the position becomes what it has always been: a series of moments, a sequence of decisions, a constant return to the same idea, repeated over and over again until the game ends.
Focus on the next shot. Because in the playoffs, as the QMJHL shifts into its most demanding weeks, that’s all there ever really is.