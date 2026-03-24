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Tigres Suspend Blueliner Indefinitely Right Before Playoffs

Rory Arthur
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Rory Arthur
7h
Updated at Mar 24, 2026, 16:14
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Maddox Labre will not be part of the team's playoff picture due to a failure to respect the team's values.

Just three days before their playoff opener against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Friday, the Victoriaville Tigres announced they've suspended defenseman Maddox Labre indefinitely.

According to GM Kevin Cloutier in a press release (translated from French), this decision was made out of respect for the values of the group, and was made "in the best interest of the team."

"As far as our team is concerned, we will continue our preparation with those who care about the organization, in view of the huge challenge that awaits us on Friday against the Armada," Cloutier said.

Maddox Labre has been suspended indefinitely by the Victoriaville Tigres for an alleged lack of respect for the locker room. (Photo: Alex Garneau)Maddox Labre has been suspended indefinitely by the Victoriaville Tigres for an alleged lack of respect for the locker room. (Photo: Alex Garneau)

Labre, 18, is in his second full season with Victoriaville after the team selected him 58th overall in the 2023 QMJHL draft. In 59 games this year, the blueliner has a goal and 19 assists. Last season, he had three goals and 16 assists in 61 games.

The Côteau-du-Lac native announced last spring he is committed to join the NCAA's Ohio State University starting this fall.

This is not the first time Labre has been suspended by the team this season, as he also was sat for three games, including the 55 Cup, in December for similar "team culture" reasons.

For the Tigres, they're in tough in round one against a very strong Armada side who is just beginning to get fully healthy, and are looking to live up to their preseason expectations of heading to the Memorial Cup.

Victoriaville, on the other hand, are clearly attempting to set a club culture before the postseason, and it appears Labre will not be featuring for them for however long they last this spring.

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