Tigres Overager Alexis Bourque Heads To NCAA

Victoriaville assistant captain Alexis Bourque will play for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks next season.
As the 2025-26 QMJHL season is now finished for over half of the league, the time for succession planning over the summer is here for many players across the league, especially those aging out.
Alexis Bourque is one of those players, after completing his fifth and final junior season as the assistant captain of the Victoriaville Tigres.
The Gatineau native has announced he'll be playing his college hockey with the NCAA's University of Alaska-Fairbanks starting with the 2026-27 season.
Alexis Bourque with the Victoriaville Tigres. (Photo: Alex Garneau)
Bourque, 20, had 42 (21+21) points in 57 games this year for the Tigres, helping lead them back to the playoffs after a last-place finish in 2024-25.
He's played five seasons in the QMJHL after being named the seventh overall pick in the 2021 entry draft by the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. He was traded to the Tigres before the deadline in the 2023-24 season, where he's spent the rest of his career.
Now, he gets to join an Alaska-Fairbanks team with some other recognizable QMJHL talent on the roster for next season, including Moncton's Simon Binkley, Sherbrooke's Brogan McNeil and Baie-Comeau's Kyle Powers.
For Victoriaville, Bourque's leadership and offence was a great use to them over his two-and-a-half seasons with the team. Now, they'll continue to transition around their younger talent as they look to take another step in 2026-27.