Val-d'Or Foreurs 2025-26 Season Preview

After two seasons outside the playoff picture, the 2024-25 Val-d'Or Foreurs started the season at the top corner of the fun/bad index, as they were one of the leagues' worst teams but would be so entertaining to watch as players like Philippe Veilleux and Nathan Brisson, and 2026 NHL draft eligible Benjamin Cosette-Ayotte would show flashes of dynamism.

As the season progressed, so did the team working out the kinks while the stars took over games.

For 2025-26, they'll look to continue that upward trend as they inch closer to contendership.

Goaltending

If there's any area that could and will hold this team back, it is between the pipes.

Undersized, undrafted goaltender Emile Beaunoyer, 18, will likely go from playing a 1A role to a full fledged starting goalie.

His two seasons so far in the QMJHL have been underwhelming to say the least, with an .877 save percentage over 69 games in his junior career thus far. However, the team in front of him wasn't exactly doing him any favours defensively either.

I do think for the team to become a bonafide contender, they'll need to either replace or demote Beaunoyer to a backup role. However, I can also see why the org may test the waters and see what he truly has in him with a superior team in front.

As for the backup, the team is going with 2026 NHL draft eligible Vincent Moreau. A former 5th round pick by the Foreurs in 2024, he had an .898 save percentage through 28 games in Quebec U18 AAA. The big question with him is how will he adapt to the pace of play in the QMJHL, especially given his lukewarm numbers in AAA.

Grade: C

Defense

Defense could also hold the team back for a second year in a row.

That's not to say the team doesn't have interesting assets on the blueline.

For starters, 2024 second overall pick Benjamin Cosette-Ayotte is looking to have a breakout season after a solid but quiet 24-point rookie campaign. With a greater role on the team, I'd imagine he develops in to a 40-50 point blueliner who could go in the first few rounds of the NHL draft.

Aside from him, I think Eduard Bondar could be a perfect foil for him. 6-foot-4, 18-year-old minute-eating defenseman with strong skating and high end physicality. He also can and increasingly showed a willingness to carry the puck up, and he's got the raw defensive ability to become a premier top shutdown defender in the league based on his rookie season last year.

Anthony Pare should also be a weapon for the team on the blueline, coming off a career high 22-point season on the Memorial Cup host Rimouski Océanic squad. The 19-year-old will bring that 'big-game' experience to a team that desperately needs it.

Lastly, Jacob Gouchie remains the last defender of interest. A 2026 NHL draft eligible, Gouchie had a lowkey rookie season with just four points (2+2) over 56 games. The 2024 16th overall pick will look to develop his game further to become a more well-rounded a confident blueliner.

The back-end has a lot of untapped potential, most of which I think can be realized. However, I am still hesitant to give them a high grade here as they lack any defensemen who have stood-out on a nightly basis as of yet.

Grade: B

Related: Multiple QMJHLers Make The Athletic's Top 32 2026 Prospect Rankings

Forwards

Up-front is where the Foreurs will thrive next season.

Returning are star forwards Philippe Veilleux (87 in 64) and Nathan Brisson (72 in 62). The duo will be without their third member of their line, Noah Reinhart, as he has aged out and gone off to the NCAA.

Instead, the team has brought on a couple hired guns as overagers. The team brought on the former OHL reclamation project of Adam Cavallin from Drummondville after a 30 point (17+13) debut season in the QMJHL. They also picked up Maxime Coursol (42 in 52) after he helped the Rimouski Océanic in their quest for the Memorial Cup last season.

The team was able to bring back overager Samuel Fiala after a 51 point (21+30) sophomore season with the team.

Alix Durocher should also be in the top six as the 19-year-old is coming off of a breakout 47 point campaign.

Outside of those five, there's a lot of question marks.

Will former 15th overall pick Jordan Labelle finally breakthrough after two straight single digit point seasons? Or ex-17th overall pick Benjamin Olivier?

Or how much of an impact will free agent signing Sheldon Rioux (30 in 56 in the NAHL) have?

Of note, the team's 44th overall pick, Evan Sercerchi, did make the team. He was their highest drafted player in 2025.

The Foreurs forwards have the fire power to will this team wins with hurculean effort. However, they lack in terms of depth.

Grade: A

Verdict

The Foreurs remain a pretender for the second year in a row, however some improvements in net, offensive depth or a big name on the blueline could very easily swing them into contendership.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Team previews

Victoriaville Tigres

Read more

Sea Dogs Cut Recent OHL Overage Signing Daviault

Buffalo Sabres Prospect Goaltender Meloche Announces NCAA Commitment

Ex-Olympiques Centre Landry Forgoes Overage Season, Signs In Switzerland

QMJHL Talent Lands On Ryan Kennedy's THN Draft Rankings

Star Import Defenseman Besnier Departs Voltigeurs For USHL