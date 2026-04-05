2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 4

A look at all the action from the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 4, 2026.
Medicine Hat Tigers 5, Regina Pats 4 (OT)
Medicine Hat Wins Series 4-1
The Medicine Hat Tigers punched their ticket to the second round thanks to a 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 against the Regina Pats. Liam Ruck scored the tying goal with less than five minutes remaining in the third before Cam Parr scored in the first minute of overtime. Bryce Pickford also had a strong game for the Tigers with a goal, an assist and nine shots, while Jordan Switzer made 17 saves in the victory
2026 WHL Playoffs Bracket Update
Everett Silvertips 4, Portland Winterhawks 0
Penticton Vees 4, Seattle Thunderbirds 1
Prince George Cougars 3, Spokane Chiefs 2
Kelowna Rockets 4, Kamloops Blazers 0
Prince Albert Raiders 4, Red Deer Rebels 1
Medicine Hat Tigers 4, Regina Pats 1
Edmonton Oil Kings 2, Saskatoon Blades 3
Calgary Hitmen 4, Brandon Wheat Kings 0
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