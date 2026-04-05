2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 4

The Medicine Hat Tigers punched their ticket to the second round thanks to a 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 against the Regina Pats. Liam Ruck scored the tying goal with less than five minutes remaining in the third before Cam Parr scored in the first minute of overtime. Bryce Pickford also had a strong game for the Tigers with a goal, an assist and nine shots, while Jordan Switzer made 17 saves in the victory