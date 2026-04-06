2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 5

A look at all the action from the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 5, 2026.
Prince George Cougars 5, Spokane Chiefs 3
Prince George Wins Series 4-2
The Prince George Cougars have eliminated the Spokane Chiefs and are moving on to face the Penticton Vees in Round Two. Dmitri Yakutsenak was the hero of the night, netting two goals—including the eventual series-winner. Despite a two-goal performance from Spokane's Owen Martin, San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen made 21 saves to hold off the Chiefs' late-game pressure.
Edmonton Oil Kings 3, Saskatoon Blades 2 (2OT)
Series Tied 3-3
In the longest game in franchise history, the Edmonton Oil Kings forced a Game 7 with a dramatic double-overtime victory over the Saskatoon Blades. Miroslav Holinka ended the marathon at the 94:05 mark, firing home a one-timer on the power play to stun the Saskatoon crowd.
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