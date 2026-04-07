2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 6

A look at all the action from the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 6, 2026.
Saskatoon Blades 3, Edmonton Oil Kings 2 (OT)
Saskatoon Wins Series 4-3
The final series of the first round ended in dramatic fashion as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in Game 7 overtime. Rowan Calvert was the hero for Saskatoon as his power play goal at 7:23 of overtime served as the series winner. The Blades were the only team in the first round to pull off an upset and will now play the Prince Albert Raiders in the second round.
2026 WHL Second Round Matchups:
1) Everett Silvertips vs 4) Kelowna Rockets
2) Penticton Vees vs 3) Prince George Cougars
1) Prince Albert Raiders vs 6) Saskatoon Blades
2) Medicine Hat Tigers vs 4) Calgary Hitmen
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.