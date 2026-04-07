2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 6

The final series of the first round ended in dramatic fashion as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in Game 7 overtime. Rowan Calvert was the hero for Saskatoon as his power play goal at 7:23 of overtime served as the series winner. The Blades were the only team in the first round to pull off an upset and will now play the Prince Albert Raiders in the second round.