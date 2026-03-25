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2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 2) Penticton Vees Versus 7) Seattle Thunderbirds cover image

2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 2) Penticton Vees Versus 7) Seattle Thunderbirds

Adam Kierszenblat
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2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 2) Penticton Vees Versus 7) Seattle Thunderbirds

The two-seed versus seven-seed in the West will see the Penticton Vees battle the Seattle Thunderbirds. While the Thunderbirds organization has plenty of experience in the WHL Playoffs, the Vees are making their debut in their inaugural season. As for the season series, Penticton completed a clean sweep against Seattle, defeating their now-playoff opponent four times. 

Both these teams enter the playoffs having won seven of their final 10 games. The Vees and Thunderbirds also won via shutout in their final game of the season. Overall, it should be an exciting series at the South Okanagan Events Centre and accesso ShoWare Center, which can be some of the loudest in the WHL. 

&nbsp;2025-26 Regular Season Statistics:&nbsp;

Season Records:

Penticton Vees: 44-14-6-4
Seattle Thunderbirds: 31-27-6-4

Power Play:

Penticton Vees: 27.4%
Seattle Thunderbirds: 17.0%

Penalty Kill:

Penticton Vees: 81.8%
Seattle Thunderbirds: 77.5%

Penticton Vees Point Leaders Against Seattle Thunderbirds This Season:

Brittan Alstead: 4 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P 
Ryden Evers: 4 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
Brady Birnie: 4 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
Diego Johnson: 4 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
Ethan Weber: 4 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P

Seattle Thunderbirds Point Leaders Against Penticton Vees This Season:

Cameron Schmidt: 4 GP, 4 G, 2 A, 6 P 
Matej Pekar: 3 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 P
Antonio Martorana: 4 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P 
Coster Dunn: 4 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
Sawyer Mayes: 4 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P

2026 Playoffs Schedule:

Game 1: Seattle @ Penticton, Friday, March 27, 7:05 p.m PT

Game 2: Seattle @ Penticton, Saturday, March 28, 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 3: Penticton @ Seattle, Tuesday, March 31, 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 4: Penticton @ Seattle, Wednesday, April 1, 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 5*: Seattle @ Penticton, Friday, April 3, 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 6*: Penticton @ Seattle, Sunday, April 5, 5:05 p.m. PT

Game 7*: Seattle @ Penticton, Tuesday, April 7, 7:05 p.m. PT  

Seattle Thunderbirds versus Penticton Vees (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds/WHL)Seattle Thunderbirds versus Penticton Vees (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds/WHL)

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.   

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