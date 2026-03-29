2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: March 28

The Penticton Vees took advantage of home-ice advantage as they picked up a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 2. Tristan Petersen scored the game-winner on the power play while also recording an assist on the Vees' third goal. The star of the game, however, was Thunderbirds goaltender Marek Sklenicka, who stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced.