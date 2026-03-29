2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: March 28

A look at all the action from the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for March 28, 2026.
Prince Albert Raiders 6, Red Deer Rebels 0
Prince Albert Leads Series 2-0
The Prince Albert Raiders were dominant on Saturday night. Daxon Rudolph finished Game 2 with a goal and two assists, while Brayden Dube had two goals. On top of recording a 13-save shutout, Michal Orsulak also recorded an assist as he had the primary on Brock Cripps' game-winner.
Regina Pats 4, Medicine Hat Tigers 2
Series Tied 1-1
The Regina Pats picked up a crucial win on Saturday, as they defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-2. Ruslan Karimov scored the game-winner, while Marek Schlenker stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced. Aiden Wagner also stepped up in the victory with two assists, while Pats captain Ephram McNutt found the back of the net for the first time this post-season
Everett Silvertips 4, Portland Winterhawks 1
Everett Leads Series 2-0
The Everett Silvertips' offence was firing on all cylinders in Game 2. Everett outshot the Portland Winterhawks 48-21, with Ondrej Štěbeták making 44 saves for Portland. Matias Vanhanen scored the game-winner while recording an assist for the Silvertips while Landon DuPont finished the night with two assists.
Penticton Vees 3, Seattle Thunderbirds 1
Penticton Leads Series 2-0
The Penticton Vees took advantage of home-ice advantage as they picked up a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 2. Tristan Petersen scored the game-winner on the power play while also recording an assist on the Vees' third goal. The star of the game, however, was Thunderbirds goaltender Marek Sklenicka, who stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced.
Kelowna Rockets 5, Kamloops Blazers 1
Kelowna Leads Series 2-0
The Kelowna Rockets flexed their offensive muscles on Saturday with a 5-1 win against the Kamloops Blazers. Kelowna finished with 49 shots, while Kamloops recorded 35. Tij Iginla once again led the way with two goals and an assist, while Vojtech Cihar finished with a goal and an assist.
Prince George Cougars 3, Spokane Chiefs 2
Prince George Leads Series 2-0
Joshua Ravensbergen was virtually unbeatable in the Prince George Cougars 3-2 victory over the Spokane Chiefs. The Cougars' goaltender stopped 43 of 45 shots, which included all 23 in the second period. As for the game-winner, that was scored by Kooper Gizowski, who also finished the night with an assist.
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