Weekend Matchups To Watch: Oct. 3-4

Another weekend of WHL hockey is upon us, here’s a look at a couple of key matchups each day to keep your eyes on.

Friday, October 4

Medicine Hat @ Lethbridge

A rematch of the Eastern Conference Final from last season. Both teams are looking different with several departures on each side, but the Highway 3 rivalry should continue to be competitive this season.

Kamloops @ Seattle

A week after the Blazers took two from the Thunderbirds at the Sandman Centre, the two teams reconnect at the accesso Showare Center in Kent. Will J.P. Hurlbert continue his hot start to the season? Will Seattle respond on home ice?

Saturday, October 4

Edmonton @ Brandon

Despite a slow start, the Wheat Kings received a jolt in the arm in the crease with goaltender Filip Ruzicka arriving in North America. He will likely make his WHL debut this weekend while the Wheat Kings will look to get their first win of the campaign.

Red Deer @ Prince Albert

The return of Marc Habscheid to the Art Hauser Centre. Habscheid led the Raiders to the 2019 Ed Chynoweth Cup and spent a total of seven seasons behind the Prince Albert bench. The Raiders are off to a hot start, yet to lose a game in regulation while Red Deer is off to a 1-2-0-0 start.

