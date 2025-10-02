Carter Bear Returns To The Everett Silvertips For The 2025-26 Season

The Everett Silvertips' offence just got more dangerous. On Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings announced that they have reassigned Carter Bear to the Silvertips for the 2025-26 season. Bear was a standout in training camp for the Red Wings and had the chance to play in three pre-season games this year.

Bear was selected 13th overall by Detroit in the 2025 draft. Last season, he scored 40 goals while recording 82 points in 56 games. Unfortunately, Bear's season came to an end early as he suffered a partial Achilles tendon tear.

With Bear returning, the Silvertips will have one of the deepest teams in the WHL. Other notable players who have already returned for the season include Tarin Smith, Julius Miettinen and Shea Busch. Everett's next game is scheduled for October 3 when they battle the Tri-City Americans.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

WHL Alumni Of The Week: Dylan Guenther

Spokane, Edmonton, Kelowna & Everett Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 2 Rankings

Christensen & Parascak Return To The WHL For The 2025-26 Season

Hurlbert, Edmonstone, Surkan Take Home WHL Weekly Honours

Standouts From Week 2 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season