Calgary Hitmen Acquire Lodewyk From The Prince Albert Raiders

The Calgary Hitmen have added some experience to their forward group. On Thursday, the Hitmen acquired 20-year-old forward Harrison Lodewyk from the Prince Albert Raiders. In exchange, the Raiders received a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Lodewyk is currently in his fifth WHL season. Last season, he recorded 18 points in 40 games. Over his career, Lodewyk has played 233 games, recording 68 points and 165 penalty minutes.

Both Calgary and Prince Albert have had strong starts to the season. The Raiders are 3-0-1 while the Hitmen are 2-1-0. Calgary and Prince Albert will next play on October 31 at the Art Hauser Centre.

