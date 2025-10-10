Weekend Matchups to Watch October 10-11

The Hockey News WHL team will provide two feature matchups to watch each Friday and Saturday night throughout the WHL regular season. This weekend, there are nine games scheduled to take place on both Friday and Saturday night.

Friday, October 10

Kamloops @ Prince Albert

The Art Hauser Centre will be an interesting test for the Kamloops Blazers early in the season as they kick off their East Division road swing. Kamloops began the season 3-0 following wins on home ice over Spokane and Seattle (twice). The Blazers have dropped their last two against Seattle and Portland.

For the Raiders, it will be the third of a six game homestand that has seen Prince Albert knock off the Red Deer Rebels and Vancouver Giants. Prince Albert is yet to lose a game in regulation this season and are 3-0-0-0 at the Art Hauser Centre.

Medicine Hat @ Calgary

Two of the top teams in the Central Division last year will meet for the second time this season. Medicine Hat got the better of the first meeting last Saturday 7-1 at Co-op Place. Both teams are above the .500 mark with the Tigers at 5-1-0-0 and the Hitmen at 3-2-0-0.

Saturday, October 11

Spokane @ Seattle

A pair of U.S. Division opponents will renew pleasantries for the first time this season at the accesso Showare Center.

It will be the second game of the weekend for both clubs as Spokane hosts Wenatchee and Seattle welcomes Kelowna on Friday night.

Red Deer @ Lethbridge

It will be the third meeting of the season already between the Rebels and Hurricanes. The teams have split the two meetings so far this season, both taking place in Red Deer. The Rebels took home a 4-2 win back on Sept. 27 while Lethbridge was victorious 3-2 on Tuesday night at the Marchant Crane Centrium.

Early in the season, both teams are towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Hurricanes sit in eighth place with a 2-5-0-0 record while the Rebels are 10th in the conference off to a 1-5-0-0 start.

