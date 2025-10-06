Standouts From Week 3 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 3 of the 2025-26 season.

Jacob Kvasnicka- Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees were unbeatable this weekend in large part thanks to Jacob Kvasnicka. The New York Islanders prospect recorded three goals and seven points over Penticton's three games this week. Now with 10 points in seven games, Kvasnicka is starting to find his groove in the WHL.

Parker Snell- Edmonton Oil Kings

Parker Snell has had a strong start to 2025-26 season. This past week, the 17-year-old went 2-0-0 while recording a 26 save shutout against the Brandon Wheat Kings. While it is early, it appears that the Edmonton Oil Kings have found a future star in the crease.

Matias Vanhanen- Everett Silvertips

Matias Vanhanen is off to a dream start in his WHL career. The Finnish forward recorded 10 points in three games this week and has developed some strong chemistry with teammate Julius Miettinen. Now with 13 points in six games, Vanhanen has firmly placed himself in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Hunter Laing- Saskatoon Blades

Hunter Laing stepped up in a big way for the Saskatoon Blades this weekend. Over his two games, the Calgary Flames prospect recorded three goals, which included a two-goal night against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Laing continues to deliver for the Blades and is now up to four goals and five points in four games this year.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Brunicke, Kindel & Cootes Projected To Start 2025-26 Season In The NHL

Seattle Thunderbirds Lose Radim Mtrka To The AHL

Calgary Hitmen Acquire Rights To Theo Stockselius From The Seattle Thunderbirds

Everett Silvertips' Julius Miettinen Signs ELC With The Seattle Kraken

Weekend Matchups To Watch: Oct. 3-4