Edmonton, Everett, Kelowna & Spokane Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 3 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the Week 3 rankings.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 4th

The Edmonton Oil Kings are once again the top team in the WHL. Edmonton is now 5-1-0 on the season after posting three straight wins this past week. The Oil Kings look unstoppable of late as they have outscored their opponents 10-1 in their last two games.

Everett Silvertips- 6th

The biggest jump by a WHL team this week was the Everett Silvertips. Now that their drafted players are back, the Silvertips have found their groove as they have scored at least five goals in each of their last three games. As expected, Everett has one of the league's deepest roster and are only going to get better once Carter Bear jumps back into the lineup.

Kelowna Rockets- 8th

The Kelowna Rockets continue to hold down the 8th spot in the CHL rankings. A big reason is that the Rockets didn't play this week, and still remain 2-1-0 on the season. Kelowna also received a big boost this week as Tij Iginla was reassigned and is projected to make his season debut in the near future.

Spokane Chiefs- 9th

The one WHL team that dropped in the rankings was the Spokane Chiefs. It was not an ideal week for Spokane as they fell twice to the Prince George Cougars. That being said, Spokane still has a strong lineup and should be able to bounce back this coming week.

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: Four Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Spokane Chiefs: Four Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Everett Silvertips: Three, Highest Rank- 6th

Kelowna Rockets: Four Times, Highest Rank- 8th

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Tij Iginla Returns To The Kelowna Rockets For The 2025-26 Season

Standouts From Week 3 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Brunicke, Kindel & Cootes Projected To Start 2025-26 Season In The NHL

Seattle Thunderbirds Lose Radim Mtrka To The AHL

Calgary Hitmen Acquire Rights To Theo Stockselius From The Seattle Thunderbirds