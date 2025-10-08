WHL Alumni Of The Week: Connor Dewar

Welcome to this edition of "WHL Alumni Of The Week". In this series, we will highlight a former WHL player who has stood out at the pro level over the past seven days. Today's edition will focus on forward Connor Dewar, who plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dewar was the only WHL alumni to record a point on opening night this year. The former Everett Silvertips captain picked up the secondary assist on Pittsburgh's empty net goal against the New York Rangers. Dewar played 14:11 in his first game of the season while recording four hits and two blocked shots.

The Penguins are Dewar's third team in the NHL. He was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in 2018 and has also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dewar has played 239 career regular-season games, scoring 23 goals while recording 54 points.

