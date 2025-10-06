    • Powered by Roundtable

    Tij Iginla Returns To The Kelowna Rockets For The 2025-26 Season

    Oct 6, 2025, 21:56
    The Kelowna Rockets received a big boost to their roster as Tij Iginla has been reassigned to the WHL. Iginla, who the Utah Mammoth drafted, was with the organization for training camp and the pre-season. Iginla played three pre-season games with Utah but did not register a point. 

    Iginla played just 21 games last season due to injury. The 19-year-old recorded 32 points and has 135 in 136 career WHL games. This season, Iginla will be a name to watch for Team Canada's 2026 World Juniors team.

    The 2025-26 season is an important one for the Rockets. They will be hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup, which means an automatic berth into the tournament. Through three games, Kelowna is 2-1-0 but have been outscored 14-10.

