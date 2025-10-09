Spokane Chiefs Forward Berkly Catton Projected To Make NHL Debut

It looks like Berkly Catton will finally be making his NHL debut. The 2024 eighth overall pick was named to the Seattle Kraken's opening night roster and may be part of their first lineup of the season. Catton was one of 13 forwards named to the roster and will wear number 77.

Catton played in five pre-season games for the Kraken this year. He scored one goal while recording eight shots. Catton's inclusion in Seattle's season opener will be revealed on October 9.

Last season, Catton was unstoppable for the Spokane Chiefs. He recorded 109 points in 57 games and was part of Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors. Catton didn't slow down in the post-season as he recorded 42 points in 20 games, helping Spokane make it to the WHL Final.

