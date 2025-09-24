Edmonton, Spokane, Everett & Kelowna Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 1 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the Week 1 rankings.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 3rd

The Edmonton Oil Kings kicked off their 2025-26 season in style with back-to-back victories over the Red Deer Rebels. Edmonton defeated Red Deer on the road 4-2 before winning their home opener 4-1. With Max Curran, Blake Fiddler and Adam Jecho all expected to make their WHL season debuts this weekend, it could be another successful week for the Oil Kings.

Spokane Chiefs- 6th

The Spokane Chiefs started the campaign by splitting their first two games of the season. They defeated the Kelowna Rockets 8-2 on opening night before falling to the Kamloops Blazers 6-4 on Saturday. Up next for Spokane will be their home opener against the Tri-City Americans, which is expected to feature plenty of offensive fireworks for the reigning West champions.

Everett Silvertips- 9th

After not being included last week, the Everett Silvertips make their first appearance on the top-10 of the season. The Silvertips have only played one game, but it was a thrilling one as Everett came back from 3-0 to defeat the Wenatchee Wild 4-3 in a shootout. If the Silvertips can replicate their 60-shot performance from the weekend, they could be in store for a 3-0 start to the season.

Kelowna Rockets- 10th

Dropping one spot in the rankings is the Rockets, who lost their home opener to the Chiefs. Kelowna will be getting back a ton of talent ahead of this weekend as Mazden Leslie, Hiroki Gojsic and others have returned from NHL camps. Ultimately, it should be a fun week for the Rockets as they play a home-and-home against their Okanagan rivals, the Penticton Vees

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: Twice, Highest Rank- 3rd

Spokane Chiefs: Twice, Highest Rank- 3rd

Kelowna Rockets: Twice, Highest Rank- 9th

Spokane Chiefs: Once, Highest Rank- 9th

