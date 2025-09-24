Long List Of Players Returned To The WHL From NHL Teams For The 2025-26 Season

The second weekend of the WHL season will feature plenty of familiar faces. With NHL teams reassigning players after training camp, some of the WHL's best will make their 2025-26 season debuts this week. Here is a look at which players have been reassigned to the WHL.

Brandon Wheat Kings:

Brady Turko- Anaheim Ducks

Carter Klippenstein- Minnesota Wild

Calgary Hitmen

Brandon Gorzynski- Dallas Stars

Axel Hurtig- Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oil Kings:

Blake Fiddler- Seattle Kraken camp

Max Curran- Colorado Avalanche

Adam Jecho- St. Louis Blues

Everett Silvertips:

Julius Miettinen- Seattle Kraken

Tarin Smith- Anaheim Ducks

Shea Busch- Florida Panthers

Kamloops Blazers:

Tommy Lafreniere- Edmonton Oilers

Nathan Bhem- Chicago Blackhawks

Kelowna Rockets:

Tomas Poletin- New York Islanders

Nate Corbet- Los Angeles Kings

Hiroki Gojsic- Nashville Predators

Mazden Leslie- Vegas Golden Knights

Medicine Hat Tigers:

Kadon McCann- Calgary Flames

Nillio Muhonen- Dallas Stars

Jordan Switzer- Calgary Flames

Veeti Väisänen- Utah Mammoth

Portland Winterhawks:

Max Pšenička- Utah Mammoth

Prince Albert Raiders:

Max Heise- San Jose Sharks

Prince George Cougars:

Corbin Vaughan- New York Rangers

Josh Ravensbergen- San Jose Sharks

Red Deer Rebels:

Jaxon Fuder- Dallas Stars

Chase Wutzke- Minnesota Wild

Saskatoon Blades:

Evan Gardner- Columbus Blue Jackets

David Lewandowski- Edmonton Oilers

Seattle Thunderbirds:

Coster Dunn- Utah Mammoth

Swift Current Broncos:

Joshua McGregor- Carolina Hurricanes

Tri-City Americans:

Charlie Elick- Columbus Blue Jackets

Jaxen Adam- Edmonton Oilers

Cash Koch- Minnesota Wild

Vancouver Giants:

Cameron Schmidt- Dallas Stars

Burke Hood- New York Islanders

Wenatchee Wild:

Blake Vanek- Ottawa Senators

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Edmonton, Spokane, Everett & Kelowna Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 1 Rankings

Rudolph Ready For Second WHL Season With Prince Albert Raiders

Vancouver Giants Defenceman Ryan Lin Named To Team CHL For 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Red Deer Rebels' Chase Wutzke Signs ELC With The Minnesota Wild

Standouts From Week 1 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season