    Long List Of Players Returned To The WHL From NHL Teams For The 2025-26 Season

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Sep 24, 2025, 17:52
    Updated at: Sep 24, 2025, 17:52

    The second weekend of the WHL season will feature plenty of familiar faces. With NHL teams reassigning players after training camp, some of the WHL's best will make their 2025-26 season debuts this week. Here is a look at which players have been reassigned to the WHL. 

    Brandon Wheat Kings:

    • Brady Turko-  Anaheim Ducks 
    • Carter Klippenstein- Minnesota Wild

    Calgary Hitmen

    • Brandon Gorzynski- Dallas Stars 
    • Axel Hurtig- Calgary Flames

    Edmonton Oil Kings:

    • Blake Fiddler- Seattle Kraken camp
    • Max Curran- Colorado Avalanche
    • Adam Jecho- St. Louis Blues

    Everett Silvertips:

    • Julius Miettinen- Seattle Kraken
    • Tarin Smith- Anaheim Ducks
    • Shea Busch- Florida Panthers 

    Kamloops Blazers:

    • Tommy Lafreniere- Edmonton Oilers
    • Nathan Bhem- Chicago Blackhawks

    Kelowna Rockets:

    • Tomas Poletin- New York Islanders
    • Nate Corbet- Los Angeles Kings
    • Hiroki Gojsic- Nashville Predators
    • Mazden Leslie- Vegas Golden Knights

    Medicine Hat Tigers:

    • Kadon McCann- Calgary Flames
    • Nillio Muhonen- Dallas Stars
    • Jordan Switzer- Calgary Flames
    • Veeti Väisänen- Utah Mammoth

    Portland Winterhawks:

    • Max Pšenička- Utah Mammoth

    Prince Albert Raiders:

    • Max Heise- San Jose Sharks

    Prince George Cougars:

    • Corbin Vaughan- New York Rangers
    • Josh Ravensbergen- San Jose Sharks

    Red Deer Rebels:

    • Jaxon Fuder- Dallas Stars
    • Chase Wutzke- Minnesota Wild

    Saskatoon Blades:

    • Evan Gardner- Columbus Blue Jackets
    • David Lewandowski- Edmonton Oilers

    Seattle Thunderbirds:

    • Coster Dunn- Utah Mammoth

    Swift Current Broncos:

    • Joshua McGregor- Carolina Hurricanes

    Tri-City Americans: 

    • Charlie Elick- Columbus Blue Jackets
    • Jaxen Adam- Edmonton Oilers
    • Cash Koch- Minnesota Wild

    Vancouver Giants:

    • Cameron Schmidt- Dallas Stars
    • Burke Hood- New York Islanders

    Wenatchee Wild:

    • Blake Vanek- Ottawa Senators
    Joshua Ravensbergen of the Prince Albert Raiders (Photo Credit: James Doyle/Prince George Cougars/WHL)

