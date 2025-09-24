Long List Of Players Returned To The WHL From NHL Teams For The 2025-26 Season

The second weekend of the WHL season will feature plenty of familiar faces. With NHL teams reassigning players after training camp, some of the WHL's best will make their 2025-26 season debuts this week. Here is a look at which players have been reassigned to the WHL.
Brandon Wheat Kings:
- Brady Turko- Anaheim Ducks
- Carter Klippenstein- Minnesota Wild
Calgary Hitmen
- Brandon Gorzynski- Dallas Stars
- Axel Hurtig- Calgary Flames
Edmonton Oil Kings:
- Blake Fiddler- Seattle Kraken camp
- Max Curran- Colorado Avalanche
- Adam Jecho- St. Louis Blues
Everett Silvertips:
- Julius Miettinen- Seattle Kraken
- Tarin Smith- Anaheim Ducks
- Shea Busch- Florida Panthers
Kamloops Blazers:
- Tommy Lafreniere- Edmonton Oilers
- Nathan Bhem- Chicago Blackhawks
Kelowna Rockets:
- Tomas Poletin- New York Islanders
- Nate Corbet- Los Angeles Kings
- Hiroki Gojsic- Nashville Predators
- Mazden Leslie- Vegas Golden Knights
Medicine Hat Tigers:
- Kadon McCann- Calgary Flames
- Nillio Muhonen- Dallas Stars
- Jordan Switzer- Calgary Flames
- Veeti Väisänen- Utah Mammoth
Portland Winterhawks:
- Max Pšenička- Utah Mammoth
Prince Albert Raiders:
- Max Heise- San Jose Sharks
Prince George Cougars:
- Corbin Vaughan- New York Rangers
- Josh Ravensbergen- San Jose Sharks
Red Deer Rebels:
- Jaxon Fuder- Dallas Stars
- Chase Wutzke- Minnesota Wild
Saskatoon Blades:
- Evan Gardner- Columbus Blue Jackets
- David Lewandowski- Edmonton Oilers
Seattle Thunderbirds:
- Coster Dunn- Utah Mammoth
Swift Current Broncos:
- Joshua McGregor- Carolina Hurricanes
Tri-City Americans:
- Charlie Elick- Columbus Blue Jackets
- Jaxen Adam- Edmonton Oilers
- Cash Koch- Minnesota Wild
Vancouver Giants:
- Cameron Schmidt- Dallas Stars
- Burke Hood- New York Islanders
Wenatchee Wild:
- Blake Vanek- Ottawa Senators
