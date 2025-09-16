Spokane, Edmonton & Kelowna Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Pre-Season Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the three WHL teams that made the pre-season rankings.

Spokane Chiefs- 3rd

The Spokane Chiefs kick off the pre-season as the number one team in the WHL and third overall in the CHL. This is not surprising as the Chiefs have a stacked roster and are a Memorial Cup favourite in the West. With players like Mathis Preston, Chase Harrington and Carter Esler on the team, it should be a fun year for fans in Spokane.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 6th

The top Eastern Conference team in the pre-season rankings are the Edmonton Oil Kings, who come in ranked sixth. Like the Chiefs, the Oil Kings have a ton of young talent, including Joe Iginla, Noa Taamu and Dylan Dean. Edmonton also added Max Curran this off-season, which should help take their offence to the next level.

Kelowna Rockets- 9th

The third and final team on the list is the Kelowna Rockets. This is not shocking as Kelowna will be hosting the Memorial Cup this year. Expect big things from the Rockets as they will be going all-in during the 2025-26 season.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Vancouver Giants Forward Tobias Tomik Ready To Impress During Rookie WHL Season

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Vancouver Giants

Victoria Royals Acquire Miles Cooper From The Wenatchee Wild

Former WHLer Orca Wiesblatt passes away at age 25

2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Saskatoon Blades