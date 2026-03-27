2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 4) Kelowna Rockets Versus 5) Kamloops Blazers

The four-versus-five matchup in the West will feature one of the great rivalries in the WHL. For the first time since 2017, the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers will meet in what should be an exciting series. Back in 2017, Kelowna picked up a 4-2 victory in the first round, which ended with a 4-2 victory in Game 6.
As for the regular season, the Rockets won four of the six games played between these B.C. Division rivals. This included back-to-back wins two weeks ago. Two of the six games also went to overtime, with each team picking up a victory beyond regulation.
Season Records:
Power Play:
Penalty Kill:
Kelowna Rockets Point Leaders Against Kamloops Blazers This Season:
Kamloops Blazers Point Leaders Against Kelowna Rockets This Season:
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