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2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 4) Kelowna Rockets Versus 5) Kamloops Blazers cover image

2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 4) Kelowna Rockets Versus 5) Kamloops Blazers

Adam Kierszenblat
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2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 4) Kelowna Rockets Versus 5) Kamloops Blazers

The four-versus-five matchup in the West will feature one of the great rivalries in the WHL. For the first time since 2017, the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers will meet in what should be an exciting series. Back in 2017, Kelowna picked up a 4-2 victory in the first round, which ended with a 4-2 victory in Game 6. 

As for the regular season, the Rockets won four of the six games played between these B.C. Division rivals. This included back-to-back wins two weeks ago. Two of the six games also went to overtime, with each team picking up a victory beyond regulation. 

2025-26 Regular Season Statistics:

Season Records:

  • Kelowna Rockets: 38-21-6-3
  • Kamloops Blazers: 31-24-7-6

Power Play:

  • Kelowna Rockets: 23.0%
  • Kamloops Blazers: 26.9%

Penalty Kill:

  • Kelowna Rockets: 79.9%
  • Kamloops Blazers: 75.1%

Kelowna Rockets Point Leaders Against Kamloops Blazers This Season:

  • Tij Iginla: 4 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
  • Mazden Leslie: 6 GP, 2 G, 7 A , 9 P
  • Vojtech Cihar: 4 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 P
  • Ty Halaburda: 7 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 P
  • Shane Smith: 4 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P

Kamloops Blazers Point Leaders Against Kelowna Rockets This Season:

  • Josh Evaschesen: 6 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 P
  • Nathan Behm: 6 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 P
  • JP Hurlbert: 6 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 P
  • Tommy Lafreniere: 6 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
  • Dryden Deobald: 4 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P

Series Schedule

  • Game 1: Kamloops @ Kelowna— Friday, March 27, 7:05 PM PT
  • Game 2: Kamloops @ Kelowna— Saturday, March 28, 6:05 PM PT
  • Game 3: Kelowna @ Kamloops — Tuesday, March 31, 7:00 PM PT
  • Game 4: Kelowna @ Kamloops — Wednesday, April 1, 7:00 PM PT
  • Game 5*: Kelowna @ Spokane— Friday, April 3, 7:05 PM PT
  • Game 6*: Kelowna @ Kamloops — Saturday, April 4, 6:00 PM PT
  • Game 7*: Kamloops @ Prince George— Tuesday, April 7, 7:05 PM PT
Kelowna Rockets versus Kamloops Blazers (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets/WHL)Kelowna Rockets versus Kamloops Blazers (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets/WHL)

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.   

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