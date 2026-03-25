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2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 2) Medicine Hat Tigers Versus 7) Regina Pats cover image

2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 2) Medicine Hat Tigers Versus 7) Regina Pats

Colton Davies
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The high-scoring Ruck twins and the Medicine Hat Tigers prepare to face Marek Schlenker and the Regina Pats in the 2026 first round

The Medicine Hat Tigers and Regina Pats will face off in the opening round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs, featuring a clash between the league’s most potent offence and a young, resilient Regina squad returning to the postseason for the first time in three seasons.

The Tigers dominated the regular-season series, winning all four matchups and outscoring the Pats 26–7, including two high-scoring victories in March. 

2025-26 Regular Season Statistics:

Season Records:

  • Medicine Hat Tigers: 50-10-5-3
  • Regina Pats: 25-34-7-2

Power Play:

  • Medicine Hat Tigers: 32.2%
  • Regina Pats: 24.9%

Penalty Kill:

  • Medicine Hat Tigers: 78.6%
  • Regina Pats: 72.8%

Medicine Hat Tigers Point Leaders Against Regina Pats This Season:

  • Liam Ruck: 4 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
  • Markus Ruck: 4 GP, 2 G, 8 A, 10 P
  • Bryce Pickford: 4 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
  • Andrew Basha: 4 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
  • Josh Van Mulligen: 4 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P

Regina Pats Point Leaders Against Medicine Hat Tigers This Season:

  • Jace Egland: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
  • Zachary Lansard: 4 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
  • Caden Brown: 4 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P
  • Keets Fawcett: 4 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P
  • Maddox Schultz: 4 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P

Series Schedule

The best-of-seven series begins this Friday at the Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

  • Game 1: Regina @ Medicine Hat — Friday, March 27, 7:00 PM MT
  • Game 2: Regina @ Medicine Hat — Saturday, March 28, 7:00 PM MT
  • Game 3: Medicine Hat @ Regina — Tuesday, March 31, 7:00 PM ST
  • Game 4: Medicine Hat @ Regina — Wednesday, April 1, 7:00 PM ST
  • Game 5*: Regina @ Medicine Hat — Friday, April 3, 7:00 PM MT
  • Game 6*: Medicine Hat @ Regina — Sunday, April 5, 4:00 PM ST
  • Game 7*: Regina @ Medicine Hat — Tuesday, April 7, 7:00 PM MT *If necessary

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.   

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