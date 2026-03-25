2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 2) Medicine Hat Tigers Versus 7) Regina Pats

The Medicine Hat Tigers and Regina Pats will face off in the opening round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs, featuring a clash between the league’s most potent offence and a young, resilient Regina squad returning to the postseason for the first time in three seasons.
The Tigers dominated the regular-season series, winning all four matchups and outscoring the Pats 26–7, including two high-scoring victories in March.
Season Records:
Power Play:
Penalty Kill:
Medicine Hat Tigers Point Leaders Against Regina Pats This Season:
Regina Pats Point Leaders Against Medicine Hat Tigers This Season:
The best-of-seven series begins this Friday at the Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.
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