2026 WHL Prospect Pools: Utah Mammoth

A deep dive into the Utah Mammoth WHL prospect pool.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Prospect Pools. Throughout the 2026 off-season, we will be looking at current or recently graduated WHLers who have been drafted or signed by NHL clubs. Today's organization is the Utah Mammoth.
The Utah Mammoth did not select any WHL players in the 2026 NHL Draft. But have three WHL players in their system, including Tij Iginla, Max Psenicka, and Veeti Vaisanen.
Iginla boasts elite goal-scoring ability, having netted 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games during his draft year. Iginla, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract in July 2024, brings high-end offensive talent and leadership to the Kelowna Rockets as one of the WHL's most dangerous scoring threats. He tallied 41 goals and 90 points in 48 games during the 2025-26 season.
Selected in the second round (46th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Psenicka brings a massive 6-foot-5 frame and excellent defensive upside to Utah's pipeline. He continues to round out his two-way game patrolling the blue line for the Portland Winterhawks.
Selected in the third round (96th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Vaisanen is a smooth-skating, intelligent Finnish defenseman. He spent two seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers, and most recently tallied 23 points in 47 games.
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