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2026 WHL Prospect Pools: Seattle Kraken

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Colton Davies
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A deep dive into the Seattle Kraken's WHL prospect pool.

Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Prospect Pools. Throughout the 2026 off-season, we will be looking at current or recently graduated WHLers who have been drafted or signed by NHL clubs. Today's organization is the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken did not add any WHL players to their system in the 2026 NHL Draft, but have two notable prospects in Edmonton Oil Kings defender Blake Fiddler and Everett Silvertips forward Julius Miettinen.

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Selected in the second round (36th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Fiddler brings size, leadership, and a coveted right-handed shot to the Kraken's prospect pool. The Kraken notably traded up to secure the 6-foot-4 defenseman, and he rewarded their faith with a fantastic 2025-26 campaign. Serving as an alternate captain for the Oil Kings, Fiddler set career highs with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) and a plus-23 rating in 63 regular-season games. Fiddler will be playing for the University of Denver Pioneers in the 2026-27 season.

Drafted in the second round (40th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Miettinen has rapidly developed into one of the most dominant two-way centers in junior hockey. The big 6-foot-3 Finnish forward had a monster 2025-26 season with the Everett Silvertips, registering 76 points (35 goals, 41 assists) in just 52 regular-season games. Miettinen truly elevated his game in the postseason, earning playoff MVP honors after racking up 27 points in 18 games during Everett's deep playoff run.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

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Everett SilvertipsSeattle KrakenVancouver CanucksJulius Miettinen
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