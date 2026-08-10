2026 WHL Prospect Pools: Seattle Kraken

Selected in the second round (36th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Fiddler brings size, leadership, and a coveted right-handed shot to the Kraken's prospect pool. The Kraken notably traded up to secure the 6-foot-4 defenseman, and he rewarded their faith with a fantastic 2025-26 campaign. Serving as an alternate captain for the Oil Kings, Fiddler set career highs with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) and a plus-23 rating in 63 regular-season games. Fiddler will be playing for the University of Denver Pioneers in the 2026-27 season.