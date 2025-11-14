WHL Announces Suspensions For DeSilva & Anholt

The WHL announced two separate suspensions on Friday. Swift Current Broncos Head Coach Dan DeSilva has been suspended five-game while Lethbridge Hurricanes GM Peter Anholt has been suspended through November 26 for violating the WHL's Standards of Conduct. On top of the suspensions, both organizations have been fined $10,000.

As per the media release, "The investigation found that DeSilva, in the process of administering player discipline, breached the WHL Standards of Conduct during two separate on-ice incidents – one occurring during WHL Regular Season game #128 at Prince Albert, and the other during a Broncos practice Monday, October 27."

For Anholt, the media release said, "The investigation found that Anholt breached the WHL Standards of Conduct through use of intimidating behaviour and language during a post-game address to players in the dressing room following WHL Regular Season game #152 versus Edmonton."

The media release also included a statement from WHL Commissioner Dan Near, which said, "Accountability is a cornerstone of the WHL’s culture. The WHL holds all members – whether players, coaches, or executives – to clear and consistent standards of conduct. When those standards are not met, we will take the necessary steps to uphold integrity and protect the well-being of everyone involved in our game."

As per the WHL, "Both situations were brought to the WHL’s attention through its anonymous 1-800 WHL Respect Line, which provides players, staff, and others associated with the WHL, with a confidential avenue to report concerns or incidents that may violate WHL standards."

