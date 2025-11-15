Don Nachbaur Sets Impressive WHL Coaching Record

Wenatchee Wild Head Coach Don Nachbaur has made WHL history. On Friday, the 66-year-old set a new WHL record for regular-season games coached. Nachbaur surpassed Ken Hodge, who originally held the record with 1,411 games coached.

In a statement, WHL commissioner Dan Near wrote, "On behalf of the WHL and our member Clubs, I extend our congratulations to Don Nachbaur on becoming the longest tenured coach in WHL history. Setting a record of this kind represents a remarkable display of commitment, endurance, tenacity, and a passion for the WHL and the game of hockey. Don’s commitment to the game and his longevity in the WHL speaks to the respect he has earned from his peers over more than three decades behind the bench."

Nachbaur began his WHL career in 1994-95 with the Seattle Thunderbirds. During his career, he has coached Seattle, the Tri-City Americans, the Spokane Chiefs, and now the Wild. Nachbaur has a regular-season coaching record stands at 720-567-124 as is closing in on Don Hay's all-time wins record of 752.

Over his 22 years in the WHL, Nachbaur has been named Coach of the Year three times. He won the award in 1995, 2008 and 2011. During his career, Nachbaur also served as an assistant coach for Canada at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Juniors.

