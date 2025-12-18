5 Players Added To The 2026 WHL Prospects Game

Five players have been added to the roster for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game. The inaugural event will take place at the Langley Events Centre on February 18, 2026. The WHL Prospects Game was created to showcase prospects from across the league who are in their draft-eligible season.

Four of the five players named will represent the Western Conference at the event. Starting in net, Harrison Boettiger of the Kelowna Rockets will get another chance to impress the scouts. The 18-year-old goaltender is 9-3-2 on the season and recently played at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

On defence, Prince George Cougars' Carson Carels will be at the event. The 17-year-old has 29 points in 28 games and is considered a top 15 prospect. Carels is currently not with the Cougars as he is representing Canada at the 2026 World Juniors.

As for forwards, the first of two is Spokane Chiefs Chase Harrington. The 18-year-old is projected to be a second-round pick in this year's draft. Through his first 32 games this season, Harrington has scored 11 goals while recording 28 points.

JP Hurlbert will also be representing the Western Conference at the upcoming event. The Kamloops Blazers forward has been lighting up the league this year with 55 points in 32 games. Hurlbert is a top 20 prospect who also participated in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge this year.

The final player added to the game is Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Giorgos Pantelas. In 31 games this season, the 17-year-old has 16 points and was selected to play in the CHL USA Prospect Challenge. Pantelas is projected to go in the second round, with some experts having him as a first-round pick.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

