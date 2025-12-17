Former WHLer Draisaitl Hits 1,000 Mark In The NHL

Another former WHLer has joined the 1,000th point club in the NHL. On Wednesday, Leon Draisaitl hit the milestone in his 824th career game. Draisaitl had a night to remember as he got to 1,003 points for his career after a four-point night.

Draisaitl is the 18th former WHLer to record 1,000th points in the NHL. Other notable names include Joe Sakic, Mike Modano, Jarome Iginla and Ryan Getzlaf. Over his career with the Edmonton Oilers, Draisaitl has scored 416 goals while recording 587 assists.

Before his time with the Oilers, Draisaitl was a force in the WHL. He played 160 games with the Prince Albert Raiders and Kelowna Rockets, scoring 78 goals while recording 216 points. Draisaitl arrived in the WHL during the 2012-13 season and ended his career at the 2015 Memorial Cup.

As for his trip to the Memorial Cup, Draisaitl was unstoppable during the tournament. He recorded seven points in five games and was named Memorial Cup MVP. Kelowna would fall in the Final to the Oshawa Generals, with the championship being decided in overtime.

