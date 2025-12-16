Everett, Prince Albert, Edmonton & Medicine Hat Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 13 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the three WHL teams that made the Week 13 rankings.

Everett Silvertips- 1st

The Everett Silvertips have jumped up to first in the CHL rankings. Everett has been virtually unbeatable this season, posting a 25-3-2-1 record through 31 games. As expected, the Silvertips are Memorial Cup favourites as they are a force in both the offensive and defensive zone.

Prince Albert Raiders- 3rd

The Prince Albert Raiders jumped up one spot and into third on this week's rankings. Prince Albert sits at the top of the Eastern Conference and is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. With just 81 goals surrendered in 30 games, the Raiders have turned into a brick wall, especially at home, where they are 9-1-2-0.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 5th

The Edmonton Oil Kings have hit a rough patch, but still possess one of the deepest rosters in the WHL. Edmonton has put together a record of 21-7-2-1 this year, while scoring an impressive 134 goals in 31 games. The big questions when it comes to the Oil Kings is how they will perform over the next few weeks as some of their top players will be headed to Minnesota to participate in the 2026 World Juniors.

Medicine Hat Tigers- 9th

The Medicine Hat Tigers have finally been selected to the CHL's rankings. It is a bit surprising that it took this long, as Medicine Hat is 21-6-3-2 on the season. The Tigers are starting to find their groove, which is bad news for the rest of the WHL, as the defending league champions are 9-1-0-0 in their last 10.

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: 13 Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Everett Silvertips: 12 Times, Highest Rank- 1st

Prince Albert Raiders: Nine Time, Highest Rank- 2nd

Spokane Chiefs: Five Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Kelowna Rockets: Four Times, Highest Rank- 8th

Calgary Hitmen: Three Times, Highest Rank- 9th

Medicine Hat Tigers: One Time, Highest Rank- 9th

Prince George Cougars: One Time, Highest Rank- 10th

