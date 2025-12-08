6 WHLers Named To Canada's 2026 World Juniors Camp Roster

Team Canada has announced their training camp roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Among the 27 players invited, six are currently playing in the WHL. The list also includes five former WHLers, including Gavin McKenna and Harrison Brunicke.

Starting with the forwards, three WHLers will be competing for a spot on Canada's roster. The three forwards are Kelowna Rockets' Tij Iginla, Seattle Thunderbirds' Braeden Cootes and Everett Silvertips' Carter Bear. While Iginla and Cootes have already won Gold for Canada internationally, Bear has yet to wear the Maple Leaf at an event.

Moving to the defensemen, two current WHLers have been invited to camp. Those two players are Prince George Cougars' Carson Carels and Edmonton Oil Kings' Ethan Mackenzie. Carels has represented Canada before, while Mackenzie has yet to play in an international tournament.

Lastly, Joshua Ravensbergen has been named one of the three goaltenders for training camp. Canada is planning on bringing just two goaltenders to the tournament, meaning the 19-year-old will need to have a strong camp. Ravensbergen has yet to play for Canada.

Team Canada will kick off their 2026 World Juniors on December 26 with a game against Czechia. All games for the upcoming tournament will be played in Minnesota. Puck drop for Canada's first game is scheduled for 5:30 pm PT and will be broadcast on TSN.

