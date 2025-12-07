Chiefs, Hurricanes Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For Wormald

The Spokane Chiefs have added a major piece to their forward group. On Sunday, Spokane acquired 20-year-old Logan Wormald from the Lethbridge Hurricanes. In exchange for Wormald, the Chiefs gave up two third-round picks and two fourth-round picks.

Wormald has spent his entire WHL career with the Hurricanes. Over his 266 career regular-season games, the 20-year-old forward has 99 goals and 243 points. Wormald, who was Lethbridge's captain is off to a strong start this season with 14 goals and 33 points in 30 games.

After a strong start, Spokane find themselves seventh in the Western Conference. The Chiefs are 14-14-0 and have scored 77 goals. The addition of Wormald should help kick start the offence for the rest of the year.

As for the Hurricanes, they currently find themselves ninth in the Eastern Conference. Lethbridge has a record of 10-19-0-1 and sit just two points below the playoff bar. The Hurricanes haven't missed the post-season since 2015 and went to the Eastern Conference Final last year.

