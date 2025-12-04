Raiders, Giants Add To Forward Group With Pair Of Trades

Two WHL trades went down on Wednesday, with a pair of forwards landing in new spots. The Prince Albert Raiders acquired Maddix McCagherty from the Wenatchee Wild, while the Vancouver Giants added Colton Gerrior from the Seattle Thunderbirds. Both trades involved picks going back, with McCagherty and Gerrior being the only players involved.

Starting with McCagherty, he was dealt in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. This season, the 19-year-old has scored six goals while recording 15 points in 22 games. McCagherty brings 150 regular-season games of WHL experience, where he has scored 28 goals while recording 67 points.

As for Gerrior, he was dealt alongside a 2026 seventh-round pick for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick. This season, the 17-year-old has two goals and five points in 20 games. Gerriors has already played 74 career regular-season games, where he has scored seven goals and recorded 10 points.

