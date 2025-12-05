History Of Goalie Goals In The WHL

History was made on December 3, 2025. During his game against the Swift Current Broncos, Tri-City Americans goaltender Xavier Wendt scored the first WHL goalie goal in over two years. The moment became even more special a few minutes later as Wendt became the first goaltender in WHL history to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game.

Wendt is one of 11 goaltenders in WHL history to score a goal. The last instance came in November 2023, when Spokane Chiefs' Dawson Cowen scored against the Portland Winterhawks. As for the previous Tri-City goalie to score a goal, that was Olaf Kolzig against the Seattle Thunderbirds in 1989.

As for Wendt, he is a draft-eligible prospect. The 17-year-old is listed at 6'1", 165 lbs. This season, Wendt has a 9-5-0 record with a save percentage of .928.

WHL Goalie Goals:

Olaf Kolzig, Tri-City Americans – November 29, 1989 (vs Seattle)

Chris Osgood, Medicine Hat Tigers – January 3, 1991 (vs Swift Current)

Jeff Calvert, Tacoma Rockets – December 29, 1992 (vs Moose Jaw)

Jason Clague, Red Deer Rebels – March 28, 1994 (vs Lethbridge)

Jordan McLaughlin, Prince George Cougars – March 5, 2004 (vs Vancouver)

Chris Driedger, Calgary Hitmen – February 1, 2014 (vs Kootenay)

Stuart Skinner, Lethbridge Hurricanes – March 18, 2016 (vs Medicine Hat)

Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders – November 16, 2018 (vs Tri-City)

Lukas Parik, Spokane Chiefs – March 10, 2020 (vs Kamloops)

Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs – November 26, 2023 (vs Portland)

