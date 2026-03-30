8 Former WHLers Qualify For 2026 Frozen Four

Eight WHL alumni will be competing for the 2026 NCAA Championship.
After a long NCAA season, eight former WHLers have qualified for the 2026 Frozen Four. On April 9, Michigan will take on Denver while Wisconsin will battle North Dakota. Here is a look at the eight former WHLers who have made the Frozen Four.
University of Michigan
The only former WHLer at the University of Michigan is forward Aidan Park. Last season, the 20-year-old played three games for the Calgary Hitmen, all of which came in the playoffs. As for this year, Park has eight goals and 16 points in 39 games.
University of Denver
As for the University of Denver, they are being led by goaltender Johnny Hicks. The 20-year-old made a statement in his only WHL season last year as he posted a 10-4-1 record with the Victoria Royals. Fast forward to this season, and Hicks has been virtually unbeatable, with a 14-0-1 record through 19 games.
University of Wisconsin
Just like the first two schools, the University of Wisconsin has just one former WHL on its roster. That would be goaltender Daniel Hauser, who broke the WHL record for regular-season wins with 123 during his time in the league. This season, Hauser has continued his winning ways, posting a 20-7-2 record in 31 games.
University of North Dakota
The University of North Dakota is home to the remaining five WHL alumni. Former Portland Winterhawks goaltender Jan Spunar has a 20-4-1 record, while Joshua Zakreski, who also played for Portland, has five points in 14 games. Former Red Deer Rebels forward Ollie Josephson is also having a solid year with 20 points in 37 games, while former Victoria Royals teammates Cole Reschny (35 points in 35 games) and Keaton Verhoeff (20 points in 35 games) are making their marks in the NCAA.
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