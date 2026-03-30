8 Former WHLers Qualify For 2026 Frozen Four

The University of North Dakota is home to the remaining five WHL alumni. Former Portland Winterhawks goaltender Jan Spunar has a 20-4-1 record, while Joshua Zakreski, who also played for Portland, has five points in 14 games. Former Red Deer Rebels forward Ollie Josephson is also having a solid year with 20 points in 37 games, while former Victoria Royals teammates Cole Reschny (35 points in 35 games) and Keaton Verhoeff (20 points in 35 games) are making their marks in the NCAA.