Brunicke, Kindel & Cootes Projected To Start 2025-26 Season In The NHL

Three WHLers are projected to start the 2025-26 season with their NHL clubs. Harrison Brunicke and Ben Kindel are still with the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Braeden Cootes has yet to be reassigned by the Vancouver Canucks. With rosters needing to be set by Monday, it appears that all three will make their NHL debuts before being returned to the WHL.

Brunicke was a second-round pick of the Penguins during the 2024 draft. The 19-year-old defenceman has played his entire career with the Kamloops Blazers, recording 59 points in 151 games. Last season, Brunicke played 10 regular-season games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins while also suiting up for two in the post-season.

As for Kindel, he was drafted 11th overall by Pittsburgh this past June. The 18-year-old winger had 99 points in 65 games for the Calgary Hitmen before recording 15 in 11 playoff games. Once his season was over, Kindel joined Team Canada at the U18s where he recorded seven points in five games en route to a Gold Medal.

Lastly, Cootes was selected 15th overall by the Canucks this year. The 18-year-old was the WHL's youngest captain last season, as he wore the "C" for both the Seattle Thunderbirds and Canada at the U18s. During the 2024-25 campaign, Cootes recorded 63 points in 60 games before producing eight in six post-season games.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Seattle Thunderbirds Lose Radim Mtrka To The AHL

Calgary Hitmen Acquire Rights To Theo Stockselius From The Seattle Thunderbirds

Everett Silvertips' Julius Miettinen Signs ELC With The Seattle Kraken

Weekend Matchups To Watch: Oct. 3-4

Calgary Hitmen Acquire Lodewyk From The Prince Albert Raiders