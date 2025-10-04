Seattle Thunderbirds Lose Radim Mtrka To The AHL

The Seattle Thunderbirds were dealt a big blow on Saturday as defenceman Radim Mrtka was assigned to the AHL by the Buffalo Sabres. Unlike most WHL players, Buffalo had the option to send Mrkta to either the AHL or the WHL this year, as he had previously played in Europe before joining Seattle. While this does not close the door on Mrkta returning to the Thunderbirds, it does reduce the likelihood that he will play in the WHL this year.

Mrkta was a key part of Seattle's 2024-25 roster. The 18-year-old played 43 games, scoring three goals and recording 35 points. Mrtka was the highest-drafted WHL player this past June, going ninth overall to the Sabres.

As for the Thunderbirds, they continue their season on October 4 when they battle the Penticton Vees. Seattle is 2-2-0 on the season with a -1 goal differential. Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:05 pm PT and will be broadcast on Victory+.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Calgary Hitmen Acquire Rights To Theo Stockselius From The Seattle Thunderbirds

Everett Silvertips' Julius Miettinen Signs ELC With The Seattle Kraken

Weekend Matchups To Watch: Oct. 3-4

Calgary Hitmen Acquire Lodewyk From The Prince Albert Raiders

Carter Bear Returns To The Everett Silvertips For The 2025-26 Season