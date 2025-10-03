Everett Silvertips' Julius Miettinen Signs ELC With The Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Julius Miettinen to a three-year, entry-level contract. The 19-year-old is currently entering his third season with the Everett Silvertips. Miettinen was drafted 40th overall by the Kraken in 2024 after a rookie campaign in the WHL.

Miettinen has already been assigned to Everett for the 2025-26 season. In two games, he has two goals and two assists. Miettinen is one of four Finnish players in the WHL this year and ranks eighth all-time in points by players from Finland.

As mentioned, the 2025-26 season will be Miettinen's third in the WHL. Over his 104 games, he has scored 44 goals while recording 110 points. Miettinen has also played 22 playoff games, where he has recorded 13 points.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Weekend Matchups To Watch: Oct. 3-4

Calgary Hitmen Acquire Lodewyk From The Prince Albert Raiders

Carter Bear Returns To The Everett Silvertips For The 2025-26 Season

WHL Alumni Of The Week: Dylan Guenther

Spokane, Edmonton, Kelowna & Everett Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 2 Rankings