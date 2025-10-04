Calgary Hitmen Acquire Rights To Theo Stockselius From The Seattle Thunderbirds

The Calgary Hitmen and Seattle Thunderbirds pulled off a blockbuster trade on Friday as Calgary acquired the rights to forward Theo Stockselius. In exchange, Seattle will receive a conditional 2027 first-round pick 2027, a 2027 fourth-round pick, a conditional 2029 fifth-round pick, and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick. Stockselius was drafted 83rd overall in the 2025 Import Draft and is currently playing in Sweden's U20 Nationell.

Stockselius is a Calgary Flames prospect. Listed at 6'3", 196 lbs, the versatile forward was selected 54th overall in the 2025 draft. Last season, Stockselius recorded 51 points in 40 20 Nationell games while also representing Sweden at the U18s.

This year, Stockselius has had a successful start to the season. He has seven points in five games for Djurgårdens IF U20 in the J20 Nationell. Over his career, Stockselius has won two Silver Medals for Sweden while capturing championships in the J18 and J20.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Everett Silvertips' Julius Miettinen Signs ELC With The Seattle Kraken

Weekend Matchups To Watch: Oct. 3-4

Calgary Hitmen Acquire Lodewyk From The Prince Albert Raiders

Carter Bear Returns To The Everett Silvertips For The 2025-26 Season

WHL Alumni Of The Week: Dylan Guenther