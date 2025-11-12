Three WHLers Named To Leadership Group For The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Team CHL has named their leadership group for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge. Among the five players who will wear a letter, three are from the WHL. The three are JP Hurlbert, Ryan Lin and Daxon Rudolph, who will all wear "A's" during the two-game series.

Hurlbert is having a rookie season to remember. The Kamloops Blazers forward leads the WHL in points with 35 and received an "A" ranking from Central Scouting. Hurlbert will be facing off against some familiar foes at the event as he played for the US National Development Team last season.

As for Lin, he has become a dynamic force in the WHL. Now in his second full season, the Vancouver Giants defenceman is already up to 22 points in 20 games. Based on current draft boards, Lin shouldn't have to wait long to hear his name called at the 2026 NHL Draft, and may even be the first WHL off the board next June.

Lastly, Rudolph is a high-end prospect who also received an "A" ranking from Central Scouting. The Prince Albert Raiders defenceman is having a strong second season, with 13 points in 17 games. Rudolph has already won multiple Gold Medals with Canada during his career and is a projected top-15 pick in this year's draft.

The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge will be hosted by the WHL this year. Calgary will host on November 25 while Lethbridge will host on November 26. Both games will be broadcasted on TSN.

