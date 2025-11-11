Everett, Prince Albert, Edmonton & Calgary Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 8 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the Week 8 rankings.

Everett Silvertips- 2nd

The Everett Silvertips are an absolute wagon. Everett went 2-0-1 this past week, improving their overall record to 15-1-2-0. The Silvertips have shown they can win in a variety of ways, whether that is through a blowout or a close 2-0 shutout.

Prince Albert Raiders- 5th

The Prince Albert Raiders continue to be one of the most intriguing stories of the season. Prince Albert only has one regulation loss this year, going 12-1-3-0 in their first 16 games. Overall, the Raiders have built a deep team that is developing into one of the best defensive groups in the entire CHL.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 6th

The Edmonton Oil Kings' offence can't be stopped. Through their first 20 games, the Oil Kings have scored 90 goals and are averaging 4.5 per game. Edmonton is currently on their B.C. Division road trip, which will be a great early-season test for their roster.

Calgary Hitmen- 9th

The Calgary Hitmen are putting together a very impressive season. After two wins this weekend, Calgary is now 12-4-2-0 and sits second in the Central Division. At this rate, the division seems to be a two-team race, with the Hitmen and Oil Kings battling for the number one seed.

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: Nine Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Everett Silvertips: Eight Times, Highest Rank- 2nd

Spokane Chiefs: Five Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Prince Albert Raiders: Five Time, Highest Rank- 5th

Kelowna Rockets: Four Times, Highest Rank- 8th

Calgary Hitmen: Two Time, Highest Rank- 9th

Prince George Cougars: One Time, Highest Rank- 10th

