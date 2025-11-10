Standouts From Week 8 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 8 of the 2025-26 season.

Tij Iginla- Kelowna Rockets

Tij Iginla has been a goal-scoring machine this year. In three games this past week, the Utah Mammoth prospect had six goals and seven points. Despite the late start to his campaign, Iginla is now up to nine goals in six games, and could be in the top 10 for goals this season by the end of the weekend.

Jonas Woo- Medicine Hat Tigers

What a week for Jonas Woo. The Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman scored a hat trick while recording six points in two games. Woo is a big reason why Medicine Hat has had a strong start to 2025-26 as he already has 18 points in just 12 games.

Braeden Cootes- Seattle Thunderbirds

Braeden Cootes was dominant this past weekend. On Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks prospect posted a six-point night, which included four assists. Cootes is leading by example once again as he has 13 points in eight games for the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Aiden Ziprick- Moose Jaw Warriors

Another defenceman who had a strong week was Aiden Ziprick of the Moose Jaw Warriors. In four games, the 20-year-old recorded six points, including a three-assist game against the Calgary Hitmen. Ziprick is stepping up in his final WHL season and is now up to 19 points in 20 games.

