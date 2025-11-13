Wenatchee Wild Pull Off A Pair Of Moves, Bring In More Forward Depth

The Wenatchee Wild have added some forward depth this week via trade. Wenatchee acquired Zane Torre from the Red Deer Rebels as well as Nolan Caffey from the Everett Silvertips. Torre was acquired for a fifth-round pick in the 2028 draft while the acquisition cost for Caffey was a 2029 eighth-round pick.

Torre is a 17-year-old forward who is currently in his rookie campaign. In 10 games, he has one assists and two penalty minutes. Torre played last season for Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA, where he recorded 53 points in 49 games.

As for Caffey, he is also in his rookie campaign. The 19-year-old forward has played 14 games while recording a goal and an assist. Last year, Caffey played for Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep, where he recorded 80 points in 58 USHS-Prep games.

