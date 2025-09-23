Rudolph Ready For Second WHL Season With Prince Albert Raiders

After a strong rookie season in the WHL, Daxon Rudolph is looking to take the next step.

It was a roller coaster season last year in Prince Albert. The Raiders started the season slowly getting off to a 2-7-2-0 start. After recording just a single win on their trip through the B.C. division, the Raiders slowly but surely improved throughout the season.

The Raiders captured the East Division title on the final day of the regular season with a 4-3 win over their archrival Saskatoon Blades at the Art Hauser Centre. In the playoffs, Prince Albert overcame a 3-1 series deficit against the Edmonton Oil Kings in the first round before bowing out to the eventual WHL champion Medicine Hat Tigers in the second round.

Rudolph says the lessons learned last season will pay dividends for the Raiders moving forward.

“We got lots of new faces, but also some guys who went through that adversity last year. The best thing we can do is learn from it. A rough start and then picked it up. Some intense battles near the end of the season, then obviously that playoff series (against Edmonton) was a roller coaster. Those experiences will help us for sure. Returning guys are definitely trying to help the new guys and kind of give them the ropes a little bit and get them comfortable. I think those experiences will help us do that, and we’ll be ready for this season.”

Along with the rest of the Raiders, Rudolph improved as the season went along for Prince Albert. In 64 regular season games, he posted 41 points (7g, 34a) while posting a plus-13 rating. Suiting up in all 11 playoff games for Prince Albert, Rudolph added 12 points (1g, 11a).

Rudolph says he is feeling more settled into the WHL heading into his sophomore season.

“I don't know if it's necessarily an area of my game, but I think the maturity of my game has come a long way. First year of junior hockey, you learn a lot for sure. It's a different type of game than minor hockey. (I’m) just more comfortable out there and got one year under my belt, so I'm looking forward to taking a big step this year.”

It was a busy summer for Rudolph as he joined Team Canada for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Czechia. Rudolph helped Canada take home a bronze medal and had a strong individual tournament registering four points (2g, 2a) in five games.

Rudolph also helped Canada White capture a gold medal at the U17 World Hockey Challenge last fall in Sarnia, Ontario alongside Raider teammate Riley Boychuk and head coach Ryan McDonald.

Rudolph says he enjoyed the chance to represent his country on the international stage.

“It's awesome, super honored to have that opportunity once again to play for my country and getting the opportunity to wear an A and be recognized as one of the leaders means a lot to me and my family. I think anytime you can play for your country and especially lead your country it's super important and it means a lot. The experience I had there was awesome, hockey was great and I met lots of new guys and new friends so overall the experience was really good.”

Entering the season, Rudolph is projected to be a lottery selection by most outlets in the 2026 NHL Draft. With the likes of Gavin McKenna and Keaton Verhoeff departing from the WHL, there’s a high chance that Rudolph is the first active WHLer to hear his name called in the draft.

Despite heavy expectations and outside noise heading into the season, Rudolph says he’s just taking things one day at a time throughout the season.

“I try not to worry about it too much. I know it's at the end of the season and it's something that's going to create some distractions and some meetings and whatever else. I try not to focus on it too much, I just try and get better each and every day as much as I can.”

