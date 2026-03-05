Everett, Prince Albert, Medicine Hat & Penticton Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 23 Rankings
Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the Week 23 rankings.
Everett Silvertips- 1st
Unsurprisingly, the Everett Silvertips remain in top spot. Everett has been virtually unstoppable this season and have already clinched top spot in the Western Conference. The Silvertips are also 9-1-0-0 in their last 10 and are already up to 265 goals on the season.
Prince Albert Raiders- 2nd
In second place on this week's rankings are the Prince Albert Raiders. Just like Everett, Prince Albert sits at the top of the conference and have already secured the East Division crown. The Raiders are projected to finish with more than 100 points this season and are closing in on 300 goals for the year.
Medicine Hat Tigers- 6th
Speaking of offensive forces, the Medicine Hat Tigers finish this week ranked sixth by the WHL. Medicine Hat has been unstoppable as of late and are currently on a 9-0-2-0 run. The Tigers sit at 298 goals on the season which ranks first in the WHL.
Bryce Pickford of the Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo Credit: Randy Feere/Medicine Hat Tigers/WHL)
Penticton Vees- 9th
The final WHL team on this week's list is the record-setting Penticton Vees. The current B.C. Divison leaders set the CHL record for wins in an inagural franchise as they are already up to 39 for the season. Penticton has been a force at both ends of the ice as they have only allowed 168 goals in 60 games.
