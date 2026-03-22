Final 4 2026 WHL Playoffs Spot Determined

The WHL now knows which 16 teams will be competing for the 2026 Ed Chynoweth Cup. On Saturday, the final four teams secured their spots, which means the first-round matchups have been determined. Here is a look at how the first round will look.
1. Prince Albert Raiders vs 8. Red Deer Rebels
2. Medicine Hat Tigers vs 7. Regina Pats
3. Edmonton Oil Kings vs. 6. Saskatoon Blades
4. Calgary Hitmen vs. 5. Brandon Wheat Kings
1. Everett Silvertips vs. 8. Portland Winterhawks
2. Penticton Vees vs. 7. Seattle Thunderbirds
3. Prince George Cougars vs. 6. Spokane Chiefs
4. Kelowna Rockets vs. 5. Kamloops Blazers
The 2026 WHL Playoffs begin on Friday, March 27, 2026. All 16 teams are battling for a spot in the 2026 Memorial Cup, which will be held in Kelowna. Since the Rockets are hosting, they will automatically qualify for the tournament.
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