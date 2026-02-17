Goaltenders Joshua Ravensbergen & Ethan McCallum Drop The Gloves In The WHL

Monday was fight night in the WHL between the Prince George Cougars and Penticton Vees. With less than three and a half minutes left in the game, goaltenders Joshua Ravensbergen and Ethan McCallum dropped the gloves, or should we say blockers and fought. While the fight was short, Ravensbergen, who is a San Jose Sharks prospect, scored the takedown.
After the fight finished, both goaltenders were given a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct. They both stayed in the game and played the entire 60 minutes. McCallum not only fought but also recorded a 31-save shutout as the Vees picked up a 3-0 win over the Cougars.
Prince George and Penticton are battling for top spot in the B.C. Division. After Monday night, the Vees have 78 points in 54 games, while the Cougars sit with 66 through 54 games. With the victory, Penticton tied the 2003-04 Everett Silvertips for the most wins by an expansion team in WHL history at 35.
Joshua Ravensbergen of the Prince George Cougars (Photo Credit: James Doyle/Prince George Cougars/WHL)
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.