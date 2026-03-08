Kelowna Rockets Defenceman Joins Exclusive WHL List

Mazden Leslie has recorded 250 career points in the WHL.
Mazden Leslie has entered the WHL history book. With his goal on Saturday, the 20-year-old became just the 13th defenceman in league history to record 250 regular-season points. Leslie has 74 career goals along with 176 assists over 340 games in the WHL.
As for the other 12 players, they are Greg Hawgood, Shane Peacock, Kevin McCarthy, Paul Buczkowski, Manny Viveiros, Dan Lambert, Matt Kinch, Murray Duval, Brad McCrimmon, Darryl Sydor, Brenden Kichton and Darren Van Impe. Of the 13, Leslie and Kichton are the only defenceman to have played during the 21st century. Hawgood still remains the all-time leader for points by a defenceman in WHL history, as he recorded 473 in 310 games.
Leslie spent the first five seasons of his WHL career with the Vancouver Giants. He ranks second in franchise history for points by a defenceman with 190 in 280 games. This season, Leslie has 61 points in 61 games which ranks top 10 among defenders in the WHL.
Mazden Leslie of the Kelowna Rockets (Photo Credit: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets/WHL)
