Everett Silvertips Closing In On Another Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy

The Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy is given out to the best regular season team in the WHL. In 2024-25, the Everett Silvertips collected the trophy as they finished the campaign with 104 points. A year later, the Silvertips once again sit at the top of the WHL standings and look ready to capure their second-straight regular season championship.
Heading into the weekend, Everett has 103 points through 60 games. They have a seven point lead over both the Medicine Hat Tigers and Prince Albert Raiders. Like the Silvertips, Prince Albert has eight games remaining while the Tigers have seven games left on their schedule.
If the Raiders finish their season on an eight-game win streak, they will finish with 112 points. As for the Tigers, a seven-game winning streak would leave them with 110 points. While both teams have some tough matchups left, Prince Albert and Medicine Hat do not play each other, meaning both outcomes are possible.
Assuming both the Raiders and Tigers win out, Everett would need to collect 10 of their final 16 points to claim the 2025-26 Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy. If they accomplish the feat, the Silvertips will become the first team since the Winnipeg ICE went back-to-back in 2021-22 and 2022-23. As for the last Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy champions to win the Memorial Cup, that was the 2003-04 Kelowna Rockets, who also won the trophy the year prior.
Everett play a home-and-home this weekend against the Portland Winterhawks. They conclude their scheduled on March 21 against the Wenatchee Wild. The Silvertips have already clinched top spot in the Western Conference and will have home-ice advantage in the playoffs.
