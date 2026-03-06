Everett Silvertips Closing In On Another Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy

Assuming both the Raiders and Tigers win out, Everett would need to collect 10 of their final 16 points to claim the 2025-26 Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy. If they accomplish the feat, the Silvertips will become the first team since the Winnipeg ICE went back-to-back in 2021-22 and 2022-23. As for the last Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy champions to win the Memorial Cup, that was the 2003-04 Kelowna Rockets, who also won the trophy the year prior.