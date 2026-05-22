Kelowna Rockets Reveal Commemorative Jerseys For The 2026 Memorial Cup
The Kelowna Rockets will wear commemorative jerseys for their first game at the 2026 Memorial Cup.
The Kelowna Rockets have unveiled their commemorative jerseys to be worn during the first game of the 2026 Memorial Cup. It has become tradition that the host teams wear commemorative jerseys that will later be auctioned off for charity. The Rockets' jersey honours The Royal Canadian Legion, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
As per the CHL, "The design of the Rockets’ commemorative jersey draws inspiration from the Royal Canadian Mint’s proof silver dollar honouring the Legion’s centennial, created in partnership with The Royal Canadian Legion. Incorporating visual themes tied to remembrance, legacy, and service, the jersey features a central crest inspired by the commemorative coin artwork, creating a distinctive focal point that reflects both the Legion’s proud history and the importance of honouring Canada’s Veterans."
The CHL's press release also notes, "All game-worn commemorative jerseys worn by the Rockets during Friday’s opening game will be auctioned at CHL.ca/auctions, with proceeds supporting the Legion’s Poppy Fund, which directly assists Veterans and their families. The auction opens Friday, May 22 at 8 a.m. PT and closes Monday, June 1 at 8 a.m. PT."
Kelowna will wear the jerseys on May 22nd when they battle the Kitchener Rangers. All games during the Memorial Cup will be played at Prospera Place, with Friday's matchup scheduled for 6:00 pm PT. The tournament will be broadcast on TSN and the NHL Network.
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